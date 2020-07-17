JAC Jharkhand 12th arts, science, commerce results 2020 declared, get direct links here

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 17:03 IST

JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, on Friday, declared the results of class 12th or intermediate examinations on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Over 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the Jharkhand class 12 examination.

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the Jharkhand intermediate examination can check their results at our HT portal or online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

How to check JAC Class 12 results at HT Portal:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads JAC 12th arts result 2020, JAC 12th science result 2020, and JAC 12th commerce result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

The council conducted the Jharkhand class 12 board examination from February 10 to 28, 2020, at 470 examination centres spread across the state.

Here’s direct link to check JAC class 12 results.

How to check JAC Class 12 Result online:

1. Visit the official websites of JAC at jacresults.com

2. On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘Results of Annual Intermediate Examination - 2020’

3. Key in your school code and password and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out.