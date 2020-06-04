e-paper
Home / Education / JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2020 today at 2pm, here's how to check at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2020 today at 2pm, here’s how to check at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Jharkhand Board class 8th result 2020 will be declared today at 2 pm at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Here’s how to check the result online.

education Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:22 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2020
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2020(HT file)
         

Jharkhand academic council (JAC) will declare Jharkhand Board Class 8th result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The JAC 8th result will be declared at 2 pm, JAC official said.

JAC 8th exam was conducted in the month of January. Around 5 lakh candidates had taken JAC class 8th exam.

Students will have to visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and click on the Class 8th result link. A login page will appear. Students will have to enter their roll number , date of birth and other credentials as required to check their results.

JAC has already declared Jharkhand Board class 9th result on Tuesday, June 2.State HRD minister Jagarnath Mahto had announced the JAC 9th result 2020. A total of 97.42% students have passed class 9th exam and have been promoted to class 10. This year a total of 97.59% boys and 97.27% girls have passed the Jharkhand board class 9th exam

