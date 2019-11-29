e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Jaipur students invent ‘smart trash collector’, will eliminate need to search dustbins

While it is common for people to walk around looking for dustbins to dispose off trash, mobile waste bins will now be seen moving along designated tracks to detect and collect garbage.

education Updated: Nov 29, 2019 17:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Students of the Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU) in Jaipur have invented a ‘smart trash collector’ to eliminate the need to search for dustbins at public places.
Students of the Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU) in Jaipur have invented a ‘smart trash collector’ to eliminate the need to search for dustbins at public places.(Getty Images/Representative)
         

While it is common for people to walk around looking for dustbins to dispose off trash, mobile waste bins will now be seen moving along designated tracks to detect and collect garbage.

Students of the Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU) in Jaipur have invented a ‘smart trash collector’ to eliminate the need to search for dustbins at public places.

“It is a track-following dustbin which follows a particular track to collect waste,” said Mayank, a student from the department of computer skills.

“It moves from one point to another following the track sensors. It also has a motion detector and detects the presence of people, opens up automatically to collect trash from them and then moves on to other people after collecting the trash,” he said.

This prototype of the ‘smart dustbin’ has been developed by students of the first semester who are now working towards adding a more features like a built-in camera, a mechanical hand/holder, and additional sensors.

The students said that they have invented the automatic dustbin in view of smart cities being developed in the country, with Jaipur being one of them.

“The smart trash collector can be used at places like hospitals, schools and public places,” Dr Anurag, principal of the Computer Skills Department, said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

tags
top news
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits 6-year low
On Day 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray halts work at Metro’s Aarey car-shed
On Day 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray halts work at Metro’s Aarey car-shed
Unfortunate she called sister, not police: Telangana minister on vet’s murder
Unfortunate she called sister, not police: Telangana minister on vet’s murder
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Thieves break into shop in West Bengal, leave cash and steal this
Thieves break into shop in West Bengal, leave cash and steal this
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News