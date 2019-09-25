Jamia Hamdard first university in Delhi- NCR to become plastic -free campus: SDMC

education

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:56 IST

Jamia Hamdard has become the “first university” in Delhi and neighbouring cities to become a plastic-free campus, and the use of polythene-made cups, glasses and other items has been banned there, officials said on Tuesday.

The institution declared the “entire campus as plastic free” at the valedictory event of ‘Swachhta Pakhwara’ (cleanliness fortnight) hosted on the premises, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials said.

“Jamia Hamdard has become the first plastic-free university in Delhi and entire NCR. During a ‘Swachhta Pakhwara’ event held on its campus, it was declared today that the entire campus including all canteens, shops, coffee houses and hostels have become plastic-free from today itself,” the SDMC said in a statement.

The event was attended by Jamia Hamdard’s Pro-VC Kamal Ahmad, Registrar S S Akhtar, SDMC Central Zone Deputy Commissioner Aman Gupta among other senior officials.

“Henceforth single-use plastic items like bottles, cups, glasses and other items, polythene bags and plastic items less than 50 microns (in width) have been banned. Hence, nobody can use these items for any purpose on the campus,” the SDMC statement said.

The Chairman Canteen and Shops Committee of the institution, Sayad Mehtab Ali has issued a notice to this effect which states that “violators will be slapped a fine of Rs 500 on every violation,” it said.

During the ‘Swachhta’ fortnight’s valedictory function, 9000 students took a pledge to not use plastic items in the university and use bags made of jute and cloth instead, the SDMC said.

The use of plastic is detrimental to the environment and human body. Keeping this in view the university has taken an important decision to ban plastic in the university, Ahmad was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The decision to ban plastic items including single-use plastic taken during Swachhta Pakhwara signifies that the university understands the need of the hour. This will go a long way in bringing appreciable improvement in environment,” Gupta was quoted as saying in the statement. He said the decision is in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to shun single-use plastic.

SDMC itself has banned use of single-use plastic items in its meetings and has been carrying out various events to raise awareness on the issue.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 09:56 IST