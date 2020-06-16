e-paper
Home / Education / Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020: Deadline to fill online admission forms for University, schools extended

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020: Deadline to fill online admission forms for University, schools extended

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020: In view of ongoing COVID-19 crisis, online filing of admission forms for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University and its schools has been extended till June 30.

education Updated: Jun 16, 2020 12:12 IST
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
New Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2020
Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

In view of ongoing COVID-19 crisis, online filing of admission forms for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University and its schools has been extended till June 30.

“The online filling of admission form of the university including JMI schools has been further extended till 30.06.2020,” said the JMI controller of examinations in a notice.

The form will be available for the candidates for editing between July 1 to July 3 for all programs, it added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has a total of 41,182 COVID-19 cases of which 24,032 are active cases while 15,823 patients have been cured/discharged and 1,327 patients have succumbed to the highly contagious virus.

Indian army officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
LIVE:Ukranian first lady Olena Zelenska tests positive for Covid-19
PM Modi to meet CMs today, his sixth round of discussion on Covid-19
North Korea appears to destroy Inter-Korea liaison office: Report
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
