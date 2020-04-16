e-paper
Home / Education / Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions: Last date extended for filing application form to May 4

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions: Last date extended for filing application form to May 4

This is the second time that an extension has been granted due to coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the varsity had extended the deadline for online filling of the forms to April 15.

education Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Jamia Millia Islamia has decided to extend the date for online filling of admission forms in view of the lockdown extension.

In a notification, the varsity said the last date for filling up of admission forms has been extended to May 4.

This is the second time that an extension has been granted due to coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the varsity had extended the deadline for online filling of the forms to April 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

