e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Jamia Millia Islamia improves RUR rankings, now ranked 538 worldwide

Jamia Millia Islamia improves RUR rankings, now ranked 538 worldwide

The varsity has been ranked at 538 positions among the world’s 1,100 universities assessed, improving its position from 631 last year.

education Updated: May 01, 2020 14:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
At the national level the Jamia Millia Islamia has been ranked at 10th position, which is also an improvement from 11 last year.
At the national level the Jamia Millia Islamia has been ranked at 10th position, which is also an improvement from 11 last year.(HT file)
         

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has found some good news with a 93 point improvement in the Moscow-based Round University Ranking (RUR). The varsity has been ranked at 538 positions among the world’s 1,100 universities assessed, improving its position from 631 last year.

At the national level the university has been ranked at 10th position, which is also an improvement from 11 last year. This is despite the incidents of violence and strike that rocked the campus last year and early this year.

Among the four key areas of the university activities, the JMI scored maximum in teaching. The university has been ranked at 186 worldwide in teaching, 684 in research, 794 in international diversity and 677 in financial sustainability.

Speaking on improvement in rankings the Vice Chancellor of varsity Najma Akhtar said, “Teachers are the backbone of any academic institution. Without their contribution no academic institution can excel. I give full credit for the improvement in ranking to the teaching faculty of Jamia Millia Islamia”, she added.

The RUR World University Ranking assesses higher education institutions across the borders since 2010 until now. Over the 10 years, 1100 world’s leading universities from 85 countries took part in the RUR Rankings.

RUR Ranking evaluates universities performance by 20 indicators grouped into four key areas: teaching, research, internationalisation and financial sustainability.

“Together, we are facing a truly unprecedented situation related to world pandemic. Although universities all over the world are working online, we believe that common challenges will help the academic sector stay even more connected”, RUR said while releasing the ranking amid COVID-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Yamaha reveals new BW’S 125 adventure scooter. Details here
Yamaha reveals new BW’S 125 adventure scooter. Details here
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News