Jamia Millia Islamia opens for some students

Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday allowed research scholars of engineering and natural sciences departments to return to campus from Monday for laboratory work, subject to approvals from the varsity authorities concerned.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the university said, “Research scholars of the faculty of engineering and technology, and faculty of natural sciences and its associated centres are being allowed to use the laboratory facilities of their concerned departments and centres on seeking prior appointment and permission from the respective deans of their faculties through their research supervisors with effect from March 1.”

