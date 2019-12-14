e-paper
Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Jamia postpones semester exams scheduled today due to Citizenship Amendment Act protest

The Jamia Millia Islamia has postponed all semester exams scheduled on Saturday in view of the tense situation in the varsity over the ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

education Updated: Dec 14, 2019 11:29 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Police uses tear gas to disperse students protesting outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, in New Delhi
Police uses tear gas to disperse students protesting outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, in New Delhi(AP file)
         

The Jamia Millia Islamia has postponed all semester exams scheduled on Saturday in view of the tense situation in the varsity over the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. “All the semester exams scheduled today have been postponed,” a senior varsity official said.

Jamia students have called a university lockdown on Saturday and had planned to boycott the exams to protest against the Act and also against the Friday’s violence following clashes with police during their march.

