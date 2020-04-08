Jammu and Kashmir to set up two innovation-cum-training centres

education

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:10 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday accorded sanction for establishment of two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) in partnership with Tata Technologies that would strengthen industry-academia partnership and bring qualitative improvements in technical education.

The decision was taken by the Union Territory’s Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu in Jammu.

The centre in Kashmir division would be established at Government Polytechnic in Baramulla and the location for the CIIIT in Jammu division shall be finalised soon, an official spokesman said.

The move is aimed at providing skill training to students of engineering colleges, polytechnic colleges and ITIs besides unemployed engineering degree/diploma holders and engineering graduates who are employed but in need for career enhancement to upgrade to latest technological skills.

“This project will be an industry-led consortium as a joint venture between Government of J&K and Tata Technologies to facilitate innovation and skill development of students, industry professionals for skill development and creating entrepreneurship,” he said.

Through this project, the spokesman said Tata Technologies have proposed to introduce 18 courses and many other subsidiary courses with an annual intake capacity of 2,880 students and professionals receiving training and skill development.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Council also accorded sanction to the transfer of ‘Shamilat’ (Kahcharai) land measuring 40 kanals (two hectares) situated in Drugmulla village in Kupwara district of north Kashmir to the School Education Department for establishing Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kupwara.

The council also accorded sanction to the transfer of 40 kanals of land to the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for setting up transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant government employees under the Prime Minister’s package in Deegam village in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the spokesman further said.