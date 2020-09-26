JEE Advanced 2020: Over 30K aspirants to take exam in Bihar on Sept 27

education

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 18:47 IST

JEE Advanced 2020: Many aspirants who are supposed to take Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on Sunday, reached capital city Patna on Saturday in an effort to assure timely reporting at exam centre.

Around 30,000 aspirants will take the JEE Advanced exam across 72 centres spread over 11 cities in the state. In Patna alone, more than 15,000 aspirants will take the exam.

Recently, a NEET aspirant from Darbhanga district was denied entry at Kolkata’s exam centre due to late arrival by 10 minutes which priced him one year of preparation.

Taking a lesson, several students moved to their exam centre city a day prior to prevent such instances.

Punit Kumar, a resident of Siwan, said, “My exam centre is in Patna. I can’t take risk after reading such news. I have not received message about reporting time yet but exam would commence at 9 am. So, I reached here a day before to avoid any unprecedented event.”

Similarly, Akash Gupta, a native of Gopalganj, said, “Weather condition is not good. Heavy rainfall in past few days have disturbed roads and communication. I can’t bear losing a year due to reaching late. I am staying in a hotel near Boring Road.”

While several aspirants rued that they were compelled to skip the exam as they have been allotted exam centre in other states despite filling four to five choices in Bihar.

Ravi Raj, a resident of Gaya, said, “I have been allotted exam centre in Kolkata which was my eighth choice. All first five choices were exam centres in Bihar. I am unable to arrange for travel in such short period.”

Another aspirant Vikrant Kumar who lives in Arrah said, “I have been allotted exam centre in Delhi which was my last choice. There was no option for changing exam centre. I am skipping exam merely because of distant exam centre.”

Meanwhile, city exam centres on Saturday were seen completing last-minute preparation for conducting exam.

Ajay Singh, who is managing Uniconcept exam centre at Kankarbagh, said, “We are ready for conducting exam. This time crowd will be less than Main exam. Exam halls, computers, staircase and other surface of common touch have been sanitised already. Students and staff are acquainted with safety protocols after taking first round of examination.”

As per National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates are supposed to wear dress with no large buttons, chain, rings, hair pins and related accessories on exam day. Candidates are advised to wear slippers and sandals.