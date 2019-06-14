JEE Advanced Result 2019: Kota institutes shine again, 42 AIR holders in Top 100 so far

Kota coaching institutes proved their worth once when the JEE Advanced 2019 results were declared on Friday. According to the information available so far, 42 candidates are in Top 100 from Kota.

Including three rank holders in Top 10, Allen Career institute, Kota claimed 38 ranks in Top 100. The three rank holders in top 10 are topper Kartikey Gupta, AIR 6 holder Nishant Abhanghi and AIR 7 holder Kaustubh Dighe.

“Out of 38 ranks in first Top 100 ranks, 24 are from classroom coaching while 14 are from distance learning program”, said Brajesh Maheshwari, Director, Allen Career Institute, Kota.

He said that the result compilation work is underway but there is hinderance due to slow speed of server so final selection tally will be known later.

Meanwhile, the Career Point Institute of Kota also claimed success in JEE Advanced 2019.

Career Point Institute, Director, Shailendra Maheshwari said that its student Vipin Sharma of Alwar (Rajasthan) has grabbed AIR 15 in JEE Advanced 2019. “Vipin Sharma is an extraordinary student who has also been selected in medical entrance examinations also including NEET 2019, AIIMS 2019 and JIPMER 2019”, he said. Vipin has secured AIR Rank 672 in AIIMS, 704 in NEET and 229 in JIPMER.

Apart from Vipin, Career point students Aashish Soni, Atur Gupta and Harshavardhan have bagged AIR Rank 198 in OBC category, AIR 212 in General category and AIR 13 in the Scheduled caste category, said Shailendra.

Vibrant Academy Kota informed that two of its students have grabbed AIR ranks in top 100.

Rakesh Sharma, Senior Manager of Vibrant academy, Kota said that Navneet Jindal and Sajal Mittal of their institute have bagged AIR 60 and AIR 68 respectively.

Other coaching institutes in Kota, including Resonance, are busy compiling the results due to the slow server speed.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 19:48 IST