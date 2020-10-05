JEE advanced result 2020 declared at results.jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 10:33 IST

JEE advanced result 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the JEE (Advanced) 2020 result .

The JEE Advanced Result 2020 can be checked on the official website results at jeeadv.ac.in.

Direct link to check JEE Advanced results 2020.

A total of 1.6 lakh candidates had registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020, out of which 96% candidates appeared in the examination. The JEE advanced 2020 examination was conducted on September 27, 2020, in two slots – from 9 am to 12 noon and between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

Follow JEE advanced result 2020 live update

How to check JEE Advanced results 2020:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced result 2020 link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Advanced result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Qualifying in JEE Advanced (2020), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process does not guarantee admission in IITs. Admission depends on the availability of seats during seat allocation.

Last year, a total number of 161319 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2019 out of which 38705 candidates have qualified. Kartikey Chandresh Gupta of Ballarpur, Maharashtra obtained 346 marks out of 372 marks and emerged as the topper.