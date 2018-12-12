JEE Main 2019: Last month preparation strategy for the exam

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main will be conducted on January 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2019. Check out these last-minute tips and tricks to excel in the exam.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), one of the most sought after engineering entrance exams in India, is being conducted in 2019 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE is the first step towards admission into the prestigious BE/BTech programmes offered by 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs, 23 CFTIs and various other premier institutes.

The highlight of JEE 2019 Main examination is that it will allow candidates to appear twice for the entrance exam within a single academic year. This is also the first time that it will be conducted online exclusively. As per the framework set by the NTA, the better of the two scores acquired by aspirants will be used for the purpose of ranking. A whopping 9.65 lakh students are expected to attempt the JEE Main 2019 January edition.

All through the year, an aspirant prepares ardently for JEE, a process that can be divided across four stages: 1) Attending lectures 2) Building conceptual understanding of topics 3) Practising questions around the topic and 4) Completing mock tests and their analysis. This comprehensive preparation throughout the year builds a strong foundation for students. With less than a month left for JEE Main, the students might be worried about how to approach the last few days for preparation. It is advisable that a student doesn’t start any new topic in the last 30 days before the

exam. The focus in the last one month should be on revising and brushing up whatever the student has already studied during the year. We recommend that students utilise the remaining time in smart revision that fortifies the foundation already built.

In the last 30 days before JEE, it is worthwhile that we follow these four steps to revise the course: 1) Preparing short notes 2) Converting the short notes into mind maps and 3) Practising 10 questions per topic. The above approach will help students conduct a comprehensive revision of the entire syllabus and feel exam ready.

Here is a day wise revision plan to help you prepare efficiently for the JEE Mains January 2019:

We believe that the above methodology will allow a student to optimally utilise the last month before the exam to boost their preparation. With this, we wish the very best to all aspirants across the country. Stay calm, stay focused do your best.

(Author Navin C Joshi is Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup. Views expressed here are personal.)

