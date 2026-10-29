BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026: Apply for 350 posts at bel-india.in, check details here
BEL will recruit for Probationary Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for Probationary Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organization.
The last date to apply is November 18, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
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Vacancy Details
- Probationary Engineer/ E-II – Electronics: 200 posts
- Probationary Engineer/ E-II – Mechanical: 150 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Probationary Engineer/ E-II – Electronics: B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc (4 Years) Engineering Graduate in Electronics / Electronics and Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Telecommunication.
Probationary Engineer/ E-II – Mechanical: B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc (4 Years) Engineering Graduate in Mechanical.
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Selection Process
The minimum qualifying marks is 35% for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 30% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates in both computer based test and interview separately. Based on the performance in the computer based test, candidates will be provisionally shortlisted for interview in the ratio of 1:5 discipline wise and category wise. Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in both the computer based test and interview. The weightage for Computer based test is 85 marks and interview is 15 marks.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to GEN/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay an application fee of ₹1000/- +GST, i.e Rs. 1180/-. The fee should be paid through online mode- Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking and UPI.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BEL.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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