Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027. Candidates who want to appear for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 released at navodaya.gov.in, download link here

The entrance examination is scheduled for November 28, 2026. The JNVST 2027 examination will be held in a single session from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The question paper will contain 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Questions will be asked from Mental Ability and Environmental Studies, Arithmetic and Language. There is no negative marking in the examination, and every correct answer will carry 1.25 marks. Divyang candidates will be given an additional 40 minutes to complete the paper.

Each candidate shall have to appear for the selection test at the examination centre allotted to him/her as will be indicated on the Admit Card. No candidate is permitted to appear from any other centre. The photo on the Admit Card shall be matched with the candidate at the time of verification by the invigilator at examination centre.

Direct link to download JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027

How to download admit cards Candidates who will appear for the examination can download their hall tickets by following the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. Click on JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Method of Recording Answers a) A separate OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheet will be provided. Candidates are required to mark/indicate their answers at an appropriate place on the OMR sheet. A copy of specimen OMR Sheet will be uploaded in the website of NVS in the prospectus.

b) Only Blue/Black Ball Point Pen is to be used to write on the OMR Sheet. Candidates should bring their own ballpoint pens. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited.

c) For each question, there are four options, out of which only one is correct. The candidate is required to select the correct option and darken the corresponding circle of the chosen option.

d) Appropriate marking/darkening should be done by the candidate so that the machine can read the responses. No change in the darkened circle is allowed. Striking, applying white/correction fluid and erasing on the OMR sheet is also not allowed. Such answers will not be evaluated.

e) 1.25 marks will be given for every correct answer.

f) No negative marking will be done.

The result is expected to be announced by the end of March 2027. Students who qualify in the selection test will be considered for admission to Class 6 after the document verification process is completed.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.