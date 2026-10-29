SSC SI Result 2026 for PET/PST declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check here

Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC SI Result 2026 for PET/PST. Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

The PET/PST was held from July 21 to 30, 2026.

The candidates who qualified in the PET/PST are eligible to appear in Paper II of the aforesaid exam. A total of 518 female candidates are eligible and 1189 male candidates are eligible.

The result in respect of 04 female candidates (bearing roll number: 225130094703, 825130006474, 725130005042, 225130046518) have been kept as Temporary Unfit. The result of 136 candidates have been kept withheld on account of various reasons on the recommendation of the Nodal Force i.e. BSF.

The following 97 candidates are being provisionally permitted to appear in Paper-II, as their respective matters are sub judice before various courts.

Direct link to check List 1

Direct link to check List 2

SSC SI Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on result link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC SI Result 2026 link. Again a new PDF file will open. Check the roll numbers and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Paper-II is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 28.11.2026. Admission Certificates will be issued to the qualified candidates in due course by the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here