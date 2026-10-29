SSC SI Result 2026 for PET/PST declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check here
SSC SI Result 2026 for PET/PST has been declared. The direct link to check the results is given here.
Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC SI Result 2026 for PET/PST. Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
The PET/PST was held from July 21 to 30, 2026.
The candidates who qualified in the PET/PST are eligible to appear in Paper II of the aforesaid exam. A total of 518 female candidates are eligible and 1189 male candidates are eligible.
The result in respect of 04 female candidates (bearing roll number: 225130094703, 825130006474, 725130005042, 225130046518) have been kept as Temporary Unfit. The result of 136 candidates have been kept withheld on account of various reasons on the recommendation of the Nodal Force i.e. BSF.
The following 97 candidates are being provisionally permitted to appear in Paper-II, as their respective matters are sub judice before various courts.
SSC SI Result 2026: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
- Click on result link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC SI Result 2026 link.
- Again a new PDF file will open.
- Check the roll numbers and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Paper-II is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 28.11.2026. Admission Certificates will be issued to the qualified candidates in due course by the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More