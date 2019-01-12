JEE Main 2019: Questions solved by experts, check expected cut-off here

JEE Main January 2019 is currently being conducted across the country.

We collected the questions after a live interaction with JEE main aspirants across 10 centres. Based on their memory, questions were received from students across the country and basis this a cumulative list was prepared. Overall, we covered 21 questions in Chemistry, 18 questions in Physics and 20 questions in Mathematics. In all, 59 questions were discussed in detail along with tips and tricks to solve them in the shortest possible time frame.

The analysis has been carried out by expert faculty who have extensive experience in JEE coaching. The Chemistry section is analysed by Navin C Joshi who had over 18 years of experience in teaching Chemistry for JEE. He has been ex- Head Chemistry at Bansal Classes and has also part of Brilliant Tutorials and IIT’ans Pace. Physics Section has been analysed by Prateek Mishra who is a seasoned Physics Teacher with 9 years of experience. He is a B.Tech from IIT-BHU (2009 batch) and Ex-Senior Teacher at Resonance (Kota) and IITian’s Pace. Mathematics sections analysis is done by Gaurav Sharma, who has over 9 years of teaching experience. He has previously been associated with Etoos Kota, Narayana IIT and Vidya Mandir Classes. All three are now Senior Faculty members at Gradeup.

On the whole, the exam analysis would help JEE aspirants understand and get an overall idea of the exam level. The video will be helpful to everyone appearing for JEE in future slots of January and for April JEE Main 2019.

This video is Day 1 exam analysis of JEE Main Exam held on on 9th January 2019

(The author is Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup. Views expressed are personal)

VIDEO(Credits: GRADEUP)

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 09:11 IST