JEE main 2019: What students across India said after the exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE main Paper 1 examination on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Here is what students across India said after the examination.

Bhopal

A class 12 student of the Central School, Nimisha Agrawal said, “I found mathematics a bit tough and lengthy. Some questions were tricky in the mathematics section. I am satisfied as I managed the time well in solving the question papers.”

Another aspirant Akash Johari said, “I found chemistry too easy, physics moderate to easy while mathematics too tough. I also found varieties of questions. I am hoping good marks.”

A private coaching institute teacher Animesh Raghuvanshi said, “The overall paper was balanced one. Mathematics section was a bit tough due to lengthy calculations.”

Lucknow

Pranav Bajpai, a student of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow said, “The questions were a bit tricky especially of math and physics. Chemistry section in comparison to math and physics was fairly easy. All in all exam difficulty level was between medium to hard. I am positive of scoring in the range of 150 – 200.”

Aryan Kapoor, a student from same school said, “The paper was well structured and questions in the chemistry section were easy with a few tricky ones. In physics section questions were moderate and in mathematics the questions were gruelling. The overall level of Jee mains paper was moderate and as compared to previous years’ it was elementary.”

Kolkata

Rangit Sengupta, (WWA Cossipore English School, Kolkata): Mathematics and chemistry papers were comparatively easier than that of physics. Mathematics was a bit lengthy. I was able to attempt all the questions. The questions covered 53% of the syllabus of Class 11 and the remaining 47% was from Class 12 syllabus of board examination.

(With inputs from Shruti Tomar in Bhopal, Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow and Sumanta Ray Chaudhuri in Kolkata)

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 20:37 IST