JEE main 2020 postponed to last week of May, admit card after April 15

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:07 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released an official notification regarding the postponement of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020. As per the notice, the JEE Mains exams has now been proposed to be conducted in the last week of May 2020. The admit card for the JEE Mains 2020 will be released after April 15, 2020.

Earlier, on March 18, 2020, NTA had released an official notice regarding the postponement of the JEE mains exam scheduled to be held on 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th April 2020.

Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal also informed this through his tweets on the microblogging site Twitter.