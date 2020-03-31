e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE main 2020 postponed to last week of May, admit card after April 15

JEE main 2020 postponed to last week of May, admit card after April 15

Earlier, on March 18, 2020, NTA had released an official notice regarding the postponement of the JEE mains exam scheduled to be held on 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th April 2020.

education Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:07 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE main 2020.
JEE main 2020. (HT file)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released an official notification regarding the postponement of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020. As per the notice, the JEE Mains exams has now been proposed to be conducted in the last week of May 2020. The admit card for the JEE Mains 2020 will be released after April 15, 2020.

Also Read: Karnataka CET for various courses postponed due to lockdown

Earlier, on March 18, 2020, NTA had released an official notice regarding the postponement of the JEE mains exam scheduled to be held on 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th April 2020.

Also Read: NDA, NA exam 2020 postponed due to coronavirus lockdown

Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal also informed this through his tweets on the microblogging site Twitter. 

tags
top news
‘No one is now on road’: Centre to SC on migrant workers leaving in droves
‘No one is now on road’: Centre to SC on migrant workers leaving in droves
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Don’t organize gatherings: Delhi CM urges religious leaders to cooperate
Don’t organize gatherings: Delhi CM urges religious leaders to cooperate
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Disney+ is coming to India on April 3 via Hotstar
Disney+ is coming to India on April 3 via Hotstar
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News