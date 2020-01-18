JEE Main 2020 Toppers: Vedang Asgaonkar of Pune tops in Maharashtra

education

Vedang Asgaonkar, a student of DAV Public School, Aundh scored 99.99 percentile in the all India Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and emerged as the state topper.

Asgaonkar is one of the nine students in the country who have bagged the 100 percentile while none of them are from Maharashtra except Asgaonkar.During 2019, only one student from the state could make it to the national level.

Asgaonkar had been preparing painstakingly for the exam since Std VIII and had enrolled for a private tutorial for pursuing the foundation course. His father is a software engineer and his mother is a professor in organic chemistry at the All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society College of Pharmacy. He has also cleared the first round of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) for science scholarships and Physics and Chemistry Olympiads with very high scores.

JEE Main 2020 Result:

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE main 2020 result for January session exam. Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Main January exam 2020 can check their results online at jeemain.nta. nic.in.

The JEE Main 2020 exam was conducted from January 7 to 9, 2020. A total of 9,21,261 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 8,69,010 candidates had appeared. The exam was conducted in two shifts per day across 233 cities in India and abroad.