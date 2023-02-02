JEE Main 2023 session 1 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) session 1 answer key. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the JEE Main session 1 answer keys through their application number and password or through their application number and date of birth.

Direct link to check the JEE Main session 1 answer key

NTA conducted JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam for paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BPlanning/BArch) aspirants from January 24 to February 1, 2023.

JEE Main Exam Session 1 Answer Key 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “JEE Main Session-1 (2023) – Answer Key Challenge”

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.