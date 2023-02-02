Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 session 1 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get link

JEE Main 2023 session 1 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get link

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 09:47 PM IST

JEE Main Session-1 (2023) – Answer Key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2023 session 1 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) session 1 answer key. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the JEE Main session 1 answer keys through their application number and password or through their application number and date of birth.

Direct link to check the JEE Main session 1 answer key

NTA conducted JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam for paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BPlanning/BArch) aspirants from January 24 to February 1, 2023.

JEE Main Exam Session 1 Answer Key 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “JEE Main Session-1 (2023) – Answer Key Challenge”

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
