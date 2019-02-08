JEE Main April exam 2019 registration begins today: NTA issues notice for candidates, latest updates here

National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for JEE Main exam II April session 2019 from today, February 8, 2019. The link will be available for registration on the official website of JEE Main.

From this year , NTA has been conducting the JEE examination twice a year. The registration link will be available anytime soon on February 8, 2019.

NTA has issued a public notice on its official website on February 8 mentioning about the JEE Main April session exam. “Now, the NTA announces to conduct JEE (Main) April 2019 Examination for admission to undergraduate programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions between April 7 to 20, 2019,” it read.

“A candidate may appear in Paper 1 and/or Paper 2 depending upon the course/s he/she wishes to pursue. All candidate have to appear for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). Based in the performance of Paper 1 in JEE Main 2019 number of top candidates as per the requirement of JEE(Advanced) (including all categories) will be eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2019.” the notice further stated.

The candidates can apply between February 8 to March 7, 2019. The fees can be paid by March 8, 2019.

Click here to view the official notice issued by NTA.

