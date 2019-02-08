JEE Main April 2019 registration begins today, know who should register, details here

National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the registration window for JEE April 2019 examination today February 8, 2019. From this year , NTA has been conducting the JEE examination twice a year. The registration link will be available anytime soon on February 8, 2019.

JEE Main I was held from January 8 to 12, 2019 and the results were declared on January 19.

Candidates who could not qualify the JEE Main I exam that was conducted in January can re- attempt in JEE Main II exam that will be held between April 6 to 20, 2019. However, those candidates who have cleared the JEE Main I (January) exam can also register for the second exam (April) if they wish to improve their score. It is, however, not compulsory for the students to take the exam twice. Students appearing for the exam twice (in January and April), their best of two scores will be considered.

The JEE April Exam result will be declared by April 30.

The candidates who clear the JEE Main exam will be appearing in the JEE Advance examination for which the schedule will be released later. The tentative date for JEE Advance exam is May 15, 2019. The entire JEE advance exam will be conducted on computer based test mode. Detailed information will be updated later at jeeadv.ac.in

