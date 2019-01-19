JEE Main Result 2019: UP topper Himanshu Gaurav Singh of Gorakhpur was never scared of Maths

Gorakhpur boy Himanshu Gaurav Singh scored 100 percentile in JEE Main (January 2019), the result of which was declared on Saturday. Himanshu was busy preparing for Indian Mathematics Olympiad scheduled on Sunday.

“There was no time for celebrations as I have to appear in Indian Mathematics Olympiad scheduled on Sunday. Spent little time with family and friends and then locked myself in a room to prepare for the test,” he said over phone.

Himanshu just love Mathematics. “After clearing JEE Advanced, I will hope to seek admission in any of the top IITs and will pursue Computer Science as it is closest to my favourite subject, Maths,” he said.

A student of Academic Heights Public School in Gorakhpur, Himanshu was never scared of Mathematics. “It comes naturally to me. Probably I was blessed to have teachers around who taught Mathematics in a very simple way,” he said.

Himanshu loves to play badminton. His father, Luv Kush Singh is a teacher in Government Polytechnic and mother Roopa Singh is a housewife.

Only two students from Uttar Pradesh secured 100 percentile. Naman Gupta of Kanpur is another student who made to the elite list and brought laurel to the state.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) on Saturday nearly two weeks in advance. This is the fastest ever declaration of result of this test held for admissions in engineering colleges.

Out of the total 8,74,469 who had appeared for the Paper I BE/ Btech exam, 15 candidates received 100 NTA score in the JEE Main January 2019 exam.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 21:14 IST