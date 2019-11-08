JEE Mains 2020: Important topics to study, tips for time management

education

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:46 IST

If you are a student who aspires to be in one of the IITs, then you’re probably gearing up for the upcoming JEE exam. Like last year, JEE Main will be held in the computer-based mode on multiple dates in January and April. This year, the first session will be held between 6th - 11th January.

JEE not only tests you on your memory of various concepts, formulae, and equations but lays down more stress on your understanding of these concepts. It tests how well can you apply them and interlink them with various other chapters. However, JEE has a very vast portion.

How time management works: Important things first, the rest later

Our objective is to make the most out of time. Start with topics that you are weak at and are given a lot of importance by JEE. Next, move on to topics that you know well, and are given importance by JEE as well. Practice plenty of numericals from all of these important topics. After this, start choosing topics as per the amount of weightage given, and work your way through the portion.

Prioritisation is one of the best ways to cover a large part of your syllabus in such a short span of time. It also helps you score higher. To help you prioritise, we have mapped out topics from each subject that are very important as per previous JEE papers.

Physics

In Physics, study chapters starting from grade 11, and move on to grade 12. If you are unsure about what to brush up from grade 11, start with Newton’s laws of motion, Work, Power, and Energy, and Circular Motion. When it comes to grade 12, JEE gives importance to Electrostatics, Oscillations and Waves, and Optics, and Modern Physics.

For all topics, focus on understanding the theorems and formulae instead of rote learning them. A trick to remembering them is to make flashcards or small notebooks which have an exhaustive list. You should go through this list as often as you can.

It is extremely important to focus on solving numericals by applying these formulae. Use learning apps like Toppr where the practice is personalised for your learning needs. You will start at a level that you are comfortable with. The difficulty of questions will increase until you meet your learning goal. Don’t forget to time yourself while you are practising these numericals and develop tricks to help you solve them faster.

Chemistry

Chemistry has three sections - Physical, Inorganic, and Organic. It is ideal to start with Physical and then move towards Organic Chemistry.

JEE gives importance to your understanding of all the formulae of Chemical Bonding, Equilibrium, Kinetics, and Radioactivity. Give special attention to d and f block elements, and coordination compounds. These are high scoring topics.

Moreover, it is extremely important to know the Periodic table well. You should put up a large copy of the table at your desk or a wall. Use mnemonics to remember various elements.

When it comes to various reactions, do not try to rote learn them, but understand its mechanism. This is one sure shot method to ensure that you don’t forget anything.

Maths

The trick to maths is practice. Most IITians recommend that you should start studying maths before any of the other subjects. This helps give you enough time for revision as the exam gets closer.

Usually, JEE paper setters prefer giving importance to Integration, Probability and Statistics, Complex Numbers, and 3D Geometry. Some other topics like Matrices and Circles are high scoring, simple, and given some importance too.

To get better at solving numericals, take timed mock tests early on to focus on time and stress management. Maintain an “Error book” so that you don’t repeat your mistakes. Apart from all of this, remain calm, be motivated, and give it your best shot. All the best!

(Rajshekhar Ratrey is the VP, Educational Content, Toppr)