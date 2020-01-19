JEE Mains 2020 Toppers: Hisar’s Divyanshu scores perfect 100, says gave eight hours to self studies

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 10:00 IST

Divyanshu Agarwal, son of a doctor couple of Hisar, is among the nine candidates from across the country who scored a perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Mains).

Talking to HT, Divyanshu said, “During early years, my parents wanted me to become a doctor. But I loved mathematics more and I told them that I want to become an engineer.”

His father Adarsh Kumar Agarwal is a radiologist and mother Reena Agarwal is an orthopedician in civil hospital, Hisar.

“I devoted seven to eight hours to studies daily. I think self study is the best way, though I took guidance from my teachers on various topics,” said Divyanshu, a student of class 12 at Shree Ram Ideal School in Hisar.

“My next objective is to clear JEE Advanced,” he added.

Divyanshu said his hobbies are drawing, playing chess and badminton.

His elder sister Dhwani is purusing LLB. His coaching institute teacher Shobit Jain said, “Divyanshu is a bright student and takes very less time to understand any topic.