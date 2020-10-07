e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEECUP first round seat allotment result 2020 announced at jeecup.nic.in, here’s direct link

JEECUP first round seat allotment result 2020 announced at jeecup.nic.in, here’s direct link

Candidates who have qualified the UP JEE 2020 examination can check the first round seat allotment result online at jeecup.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 07, 2020 08:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEECUP first round seat allotment result 2020.
JEECUP first round seat allotment result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday announced the first round seat allotment result for the U P Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE(P)-2020) counselling on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified the UP JEE 2020 examination can check the first round seat allotment result online at jeecup.nic.in.

As per the official schedule released by the council, a total of three rounds will be held for the JEECUP Seat Allotment process, out of which, the first counselling round for JEECUP 2020 will be conducted exclusively for UP State Qualified candidates only. The 2nd counselling round will be open for all the candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam.

The entrance examination is held for admissions to diploma courses in various Uttar Pradesh polytechnic institutes.

Direct link to check JEECUP first round seat allotment result

How to check JEECUP first round seat allotment result:

Visit the official website at jeecup.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Allotment Results Round-1”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEECUP first round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump’s posts suggesting Covid-19 is ‘just like flu’
Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump’s posts suggesting Covid-19 is ‘just like flu’
India’s high Covid-19 recovery rate due to 17 states and UTs: Health ministry
India’s high Covid-19 recovery rate due to 17 states and UTs: Health ministry
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address global forum on climate change today
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address global forum on climate change today
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Marie Curie, daughter Irene among five women ever awarded
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Marie Curie, daughter Irene among five women ever awarded
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In