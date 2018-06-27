Jharkhand JAC 12th arts result 2018: Here’s how to check at jac.nic.in

The intermediate or Class 12 board arts examination results will be declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Wednesday, a senior official said on Tuesday.

“All the required formalities are completed to declare the results of the intermediate exam at 2pm on Wednesday. Students can see the results on JAC’s website, which will be uploaded soon after the formal announcement,” the council’s chairperson Arvind Prasad Singh said. The council’s officials said the announcement of the result was delayed as the evaluation procedure could not be completed on time. Earlier, there was a speculation that the results would be declared on June 20.

“I am eagerly waiting for the results ... my papers were good,” Amit Mahto, a Class 12 student, said.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check the JAC 12th arts results here. They can also see the result on JAC’s official websites: jac.nic.inand jharresults.nic.in.

JAC 12th arts result 2018: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of JAC

2) Click on the link for annual secondary and intermediate exam 2018 results http://www.jacresults.com/

3) Click on the link for ‘Annual Intermediate arts Examination - 2018’

4) Key in roll number and roll code and submit

5) Result will be displayed on the screen

The council declared the Class 12 science and commerce stream results on June 7. It said 48.34% of science students passed the exam and 67.49% students from the commerce stream cleared it.

Of the 92,405 students who appeared for the science exam, 44,677 passed. In the commerce stream, of the 40,244 students who took the exam, 27,164 passed.

There were 316,369 examinees, including arts students, who appeared for the intermediate exams across 436 centres in the state.

“We are hoping for better results compared to science and commerce this year,” a council official said.

Last year, the intermediate result was declared on June 20 and 71.95% students passed the exam. The girls’ pass percentage was higher than boys as 74.02% of them cleared it. There were 69.19% of boys who were declared successful.