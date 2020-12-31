e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Education / Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences starts 100-part infotainment series to aware people on day to day issues

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences starts 100-part infotainment series to aware people on day to day issues

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences has initiated of a 100-part explainer series, which aims to create an awareness among people about to how to deal with sleeping disorders, decision making, depression, etc. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Dec 31, 2019 12:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.(Handout )
OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.(Handout )
         

With an aim to aware people about how to deal with small yet persistent things that concern their daily lives like- sleeping disorders, decision making, depression, eating habits, conduct disorders, anger management etc, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences has initiated of a 100-part explainer series by Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P Sahni. According to the press release issued by the varsity, the explainers are released every Thursday.

Dr. Sanjeev P Sahni is the Principal Director of the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) at the Jindal Global University.

“At Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences, we do multidisciplinary, quantitative and scientific research which is dedicated to understanding and developing issues related to behavioural sciences like mental health, cognitive sciences,, social psychology, criminal behaviors etc. We plan to disseminate this information in a very non-academic and lucid manner. For that we will be making small snippet’esque attractive content that accentuates on relevant topics. Like acquainting students about how to deal with ‘Exam anxiety’ during the examination times, telling people how to deal with mental health issues etc, “ said Dr. Sahni.

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) is a value based research institute of O.P. Jindal Global University which is dedicated to understanding, developing and applying human process competencies through continuous experimentation, research and learning related to applied and experimental behavioural science focusing on broad areas like social sciences, mental health, competency mapping, neurosciences, neural decision sciences, cognitive sciences, psychobiology management sciences, forensic sciences, social psychology, criminal behaviors etc.

tags
top news
Kerala CM amps up attack on NPR, says will turn minorities into 2nd class citizens
Kerala CM amps up attack on NPR, says will turn minorities into 2nd class citizens
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
The return of BJP in a big election year
The return of BJP in a big election year
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar LinkRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News