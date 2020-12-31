Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences starts 100-part infotainment series to aware people on day to day issues

education

With an aim to aware people about how to deal with small yet persistent things that concern their daily lives like- sleeping disorders, decision making, depression, eating habits, conduct disorders, anger management etc, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences has initiated of a 100-part explainer series by Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P Sahni. According to the press release issued by the varsity, the explainers are released every Thursday.

Dr. Sanjeev P Sahni is the Principal Director of the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) at the Jindal Global University.

“At Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences, we do multidisciplinary, quantitative and scientific research which is dedicated to understanding and developing issues related to behavioural sciences like mental health, cognitive sciences,, social psychology, criminal behaviors etc. We plan to disseminate this information in a very non-academic and lucid manner. For that we will be making small snippet’esque attractive content that accentuates on relevant topics. Like acquainting students about how to deal with ‘Exam anxiety’ during the examination times, telling people how to deal with mental health issues etc, “ said Dr. Sahni.

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) is a value based research institute of O.P. Jindal Global University which is dedicated to understanding, developing and applying human process competencies through continuous experimentation, research and learning related to applied and experimental behavioural science focusing on broad areas like social sciences, mental health, competency mapping, neurosciences, neural decision sciences, cognitive sciences, psychobiology management sciences, forensic sciences, social psychology, criminal behaviors etc.