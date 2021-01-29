IND USA
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file )
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file )
education

J-K LG inaugurates CIIIT at Baramulla polytechnic

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha observed that skill development is imperative for capacity building.
ANI, Baramulla
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:00 PM IST

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday virtually inaugurated Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) established at a cost of 181.57 crore at Government Polytechnic, Baramulla.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations, this project is an industry-led consortium as a joint venture between the administration of Jammu and Kashmir and Tata Technologies to facilitate innovation and skill development of students, industry professionals for skill development and creating entrepreneurship.

Sinha observed that skill development is imperative for capacity building.

"By developing proficient technocrats catering to the needs of industry, India's position can be strengthened in major emerging market economies. In face of the fast-changing global economy, youth of Jammu and Kashmir needs relevant training, reskilling and upscaling of their existing skills-set. With training in recent technological trends our youth can be equipped to secure jobs and fill talent requirements of the world," Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor asserted that CIIIT will focus on innovative design, entrepreneurship development and increase employability and strengthen Industry-Academic partnership.

"The Centre and the upcoming Centre at Jammu will provide modern engineering tools required for product design, development and manufacturing," Sinha said.

