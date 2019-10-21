e-paper
Monday, Oct 21, 2019

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Application closes tomorrow, here’s how to apply for 2700 posts

The last day to apply for Jammu and Kashmir Police constables recruitment exam is October 22. A total of 2700 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

education Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:49 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The last day to apply for Jammu and Kashmir Police constables recruitment exam is October 22, Tuesday.
The last day to apply for Jammu and Kashmir Police constables recruitment exam is October 22, Tuesday.
         

The last day to apply for Jammu and Kashmir Police constables recruitment exam is October 22, Tuesday. A total of 2700 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process, out of which 1350 is reserved for women candidates.

The application for is available on the official website of JK Police at http://www.jkpolice.gov.in/. The instructions for filling up the form is also available on the Jammu and Kashmir Police website.

How to apply for Jammu and Kashmir Police constables recruitment exam:

Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Police website at jkpolice.gov.in

Click on the link to download the form for recruitment of constable in the JK Police Border Battalion and women’s BO

Click on the link to register. There are separate link for male and female candidates

Key in the details required and submit to register

Now login with your user name and password. There are separate links to login for male and female candidates

Read the guidelines for scanning and uploading of photograph, signature and documents.

Key in your details and upload documents (as required) and pay the fees

The fees for applying for the exam is Rs 300.

Candidates should read the notification carefully. They must have a matric degree from a government recognised board before the closing date of application. Eligible candidates will be called for Physical Endurance test (PET) followed by Physical Standard Test (PST). Those who clear these two stages will be called for a written test.

The written test will have 100 objective type questions to be answered in 2 hours. The questions will be of matric level. Students general awareness/general knowledge, elementary mathematics, analytical aptitude and ability will be tested.

Note: Visit the official website of J-K police for latest news and updates on the exam.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 16:44 IST

