JKPSC combined competitive mains result 2016 declared, here’s how to check

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the result of state combined competitive main examination 2016 on its official website. The examination was held from July 2, 2018 to August 8, 2018.

Candidates can check their result of Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive main examination 2016 by clicking hereor check it at the bottom of the page.

Candidates who have passed the main exam have qualified for the personality test for selection to the J&K combined competitive services i.e. Junior Scale of J&K administrative service, J&K Police(G) Service and J&K Accounts (G) Service. Their candidature is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. They should produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, category and disability, if any, etc.

The personality test will start from December 20, 2018 and the call letter for the same can be downloaded from December 10 from the commission’s website. The admit card will not be sent to the candidates by post or any other means.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 14:20 IST