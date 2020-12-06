e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Application to fill 1997 vacancies of SI, Assistant Compiler and others to begin tomorrow

JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Application to fill 1997 vacancies of SI, Assistant Compiler and others to begin tomorrow

JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in on or before December 21, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 17:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKSSB Recruitment 2020.
JKSSB Recruitment 2020.(File photo)
         

JKSSB Recruitment 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will begin the online application process for the recruitment of SI, Assistant Compiler, Depot Assistant and Others in Divisional and District Cadre under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in on or before December 21, 2020.

The board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 1997 vacancies, out of which, 647 vacancies are for Assistant Compiler, 550 for Class IV, 350 for Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department), 300 for Depot Assistant, and 50 each for Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, and Assistant Store Keeper.

Educational qualification:

1. Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department): A candidate should possess a Graduation degree from any recognized University.

2. Assistant Compiler: A candidate should have passed 10+2.

3. Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, Assistant Store Keeper: A candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science subject.

4. Depot Assistant: A candidate should have passed Matriculation from any recognized Board of Examination.

5. Class IV:The minimum and maximum qualification for appointment under direct recruitment shall be Matric and 10+2.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags
top news
West Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Dhankar
West Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Dhankar
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Queen Elizabeth, 94, to be among first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in UK
Queen Elizabeth, 94, to be among first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in UK
Microwave energy likely caused head injuries to US diplomat in China: Study
Microwave energy likely caused head injuries to US diplomat in China: Study
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In