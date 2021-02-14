IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
education

JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus

The university has also allowed the reopening of the library canteen with immediate effect.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:27 PM IST

As part of its eighth and ninth phase of reopening, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has allowed final-year PhD students to return to the campus.

While the "9B students" (day-scholars), who have to submit their theses on or before June 30, are allowed to enter the campus from Monday, PhD scholars residing in the hostels will be allowed to return from February 22, a notification dated February 12 said.

The university has also allowed the reopening of the library canteen with immediate effect.

The B and C gates of the campus towards Saraswati Puram will also be opened for central school students and their parents during the school opening and closing times, it said.

Earlier, JNU had allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the seventh phase of reopening.

The B R Ambedkar Central Library of the university has also partially resumed services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jawaharlal nehru university phd scholar
Close
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
education

JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:27 PM IST
The university has also allowed the reopening of the library canteen with immediate effect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
GPAT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

GPAT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • GPAT admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra School Education department will implement the STAR initiative over the next 5 years.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
Maharashtra School Education department will implement the STAR initiative over the next 5 years.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
mumbai news

Maharashtra to implement STARs project to improve learning in schools

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Strengthening the pre-primary education in the state through anganwadis with special emphasis on quality infrastructure, teachers training etc is part of the initiative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Service 2019 book list for exam preparation(Hindustan Times)
UPSC Civil Service 2019 book list for exam preparation(Hindustan Times)
competitive exams

JEE Main February 2021: Preparation tips for entrance exam

By Ramesh Batlish
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • JEE Main February 2021: NTA will hold JEE Main in the first session from February 23 to 26, the second session from March 15 to 21, the third session from April 27 to 30, and the fourth session from May 24 to 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:24 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JKSSB class 4 recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at jkssb.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uday Samant - Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
Uday Samant - Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
education

Maharashtra varsity exams to have online-offline mode option: Samant

PTI, Nanded
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Speaking to reporters in Nanded, Samant said the implementation of this process would be decided at the university level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIMA MAT 2021 registration.(Screengrab )
AIMA MAT 2021 registration.(Screengrab )
admissions

AIMA MAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:18 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
Representational image.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
education

'Govt colleges in Rajasthan will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters'

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Govt colleges in Rajasthan will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters: Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE)
Representational image. (HT FILE)
board exams

Chhattisgarh schools for classes 9th to 12th to resume from Feb 15

PTI, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Offline or physical classes in universities and colleges would also start from Monday, agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey told reporters after the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Student maintain social distancing in class after schools reopened more than 9 months after they were closed due to Covid-19.(HT PHOTO)
Student maintain social distancing in class after schools reopened more than 9 months after they were closed due to Covid-19.(HT PHOTO)
education

Schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 in Gujarat from Feb 18

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Attendance will not be compulsory for students, though, and online classes will continue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mizoram Board class 10 exam schedule 2021.(HT file)
Mizoram Board class 10 exam schedule 2021.(HT file)
board exams

Mizoram Board class 10 exam schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:48 PM IST
  • Students can check the Mizoram Class 10 board exams schedule online at mbse.edu.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Assistant final result 2019.(Screengrab )
RBI Assistant final result 2019.(Screengrab )
exam results

RBI Assistant final result 2019 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Assistant main examination can check their results online at rbi.org.in .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
education

Mumbai ITI students still facing trouble with exams, seek clarity from authority

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:17 PM IST
  • Despite complaints including missing hall tickets leaving students unable to appear for exams and out-of-syllabus questions, the Directorate General of Training (DGT) now wants second-year students to appear for their first-year exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
education

US CDC sets guidance for schools to reopen safely in pandemic

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:25 PM IST
The agency outlined mitigation strategies that include the proper use of masks, social distancing of six feet, strict cleaning and maintenance of classrooms, and rapid contact tracing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP