e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / JNUSU defaced V D Savarkar Marg signboard inside campus, alleges ABVP

JNUSU defaced V D Savarkar Marg signboard inside campus, alleges ABVP

The students’ union had objected to a road inside the campus being named after Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday alleged that the Left-led JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) defaced the V D Savarkar Marg signboard inside the campus.

The students’ union had objected to a road inside the campus being named after Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

“The JNU administration last year took the decision to name the roads inside the campus and as a result, the road at the Subansir Hostel was named after V D Savarkar, but the left-wing students defaced it by pasting a Mohammad Ali Jinnah Marg poster,” president of ABVP-JNU Shivam Chaurasia said.

There was no immediate reaction from the administration or the students’ union.

Sources indicated that some students had ‘reclaimed’ the road by painting B R Ambedkar Marg on the VD Savarkar Marg signboard and later, a poster of Mohammad Ali Jinnah was found pasted on the signboard.

The administration on Monday had said that the decision to name the road after Savarlar was taken at the Executive Council held in November last year.

Police, however, said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident.

tags
top news
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
In Berlin, sex workers face ruin amid virus fears, brothel closures
In Berlin, sex workers face ruin amid virus fears, brothel closures
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Big Brother Germany contestants are still unaware of coronavirus pandemic
Big Brother Germany contestants are still unaware of coronavirus pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News