JPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2019: Application process for 637 vacancies begins today

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:19 IST

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of combined assistant engineer. There a total of 637 vacancies for assistant engineers including 542 posts for civil engineers and 95 posts for mechanical engineers.

The online application process is started from today October 15 and the last date to apply is November 11. Candidates can apply online at jpsc.gov.in

Eligibility:

Unreserved candidates should not be above 35 years of age. However, there is a provision for relaxation of age for reserved category candidates.

OBC- 37 years

Women- 38 years

SC/ ST- 40 years

Educational Qualification:

An engineering degree in the relevant branch from a recognised university is a must to apply for the post.

Selection Process:

Preliminary exam

Main exam

Interview

Candidates can check the exam pattern and syllabus in the official notification.

Check official notification here

