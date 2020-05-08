e-paper
Home / Education / JPSC Recruitment 2020: Application deadline to fill 380 Medical officers vacancies extended, check details

JPSC Recruitment 2020: Application deadline to fill 380 Medical officers vacancies extended, check details

As per the notification, the last date to fill in the online application form has been extended to June 5, 2020. However, the students can submit their online registration fee until June 6, 2020.

education Updated: May 08, 2020 15:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JPSC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
JPSC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

In view of the coronavirus lockdown, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has extended the last date of application for the recruitment of Medical Officer (MO) on its official website.

As per the notification, the last date to fill in the online application form has been extended to June 5, 2020. However, the students can submit their online registration fee until June 6, 2020.

JPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 380 vacancies of Medical officers.

Eligibility criteria:

1. MBBS From Medical College recognized by the Medical Council of India and recognized by State Govt.

2. At least a one-year Internship from recognized Medical College & Hospital.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600, while for SC, ST, and ex-serviceman applicants, the online registration fee is Rs 150.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

