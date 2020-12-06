e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka DCET results 2020 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link

Karnataka DCET results 2020 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link

Karnataka DCET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the Karnataka DCET 2020 examination can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 16:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka DCET results 2020.
Karnataka DCET results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Karnataka DCET results 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the results of Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Karnataka DCET 2020 examination can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in. The authority has also released the Karnataka DCET final answer key 2020.

The provisional answer key for DCET was released on October 20, 2020, and candidates were allowed to raise objections up to October 24, 2020.

Direct link to check Karnataka DCET final answer key 2020

Direct link to check Karnataka DCET results 2020

How to check Karnataka DCET results 2020:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DCET-2020 - Result”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka DCET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
West Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Dhankar
West Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Dhankar
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Queen Elizabeth, 94, to be among first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in UK
Queen Elizabeth, 94, to be among first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in UK
Microwave energy likely caused head injuries to US diplomat in China: Study
Microwave energy likely caused head injuries to US diplomat in China: Study
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In