Karnataka DCET results 2020 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 16:58 IST

Karnataka DCET results 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the results of Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Karnataka DCET 2020 examination can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in. The authority has also released the Karnataka DCET final answer key 2020.

The provisional answer key for DCET was released on October 20, 2020, and candidates were allowed to raise objections up to October 24, 2020.

Direct link to check Karnataka DCET final answer key 2020

Direct link to check Karnataka DCET results 2020

How to check Karnataka DCET results 2020:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DCET-2020 - Result”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka DCET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.