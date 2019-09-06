Advertisement
Stop Logo
e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 06, 2019

Karnataka PGCET Mock Allotment Result 2019 Declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The seats are allotted on the bases of merit and the preferences filled by the candidates. However, the allotments of the seats are not final as the Karnataka PGCET seat allotment result will be announced on September 7.

education Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:05 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Online counselling for PGCET 2019 mock allotment was scheduled from August 31 to September 5, 2019. (Representational image)
Online counselling for PGCET 2019 mock allotment was scheduled from August 31 to September 5, 2019. (Representational image)(Hindustan Times/Bachchan Kumar)
         

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the PGCET mock allotment result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their results from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Online counselling for PGCET 2019 mock allotment was scheduled from August 31 to September 5, 2019.

The seats are allotted on the bases of merit and the preferences filled by the candidates. However, the allotments of the seats are not final as the Karnataka PGCET seat allotment result will be announced on September 7.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website.

2.Click on the link ‘PGCET 2019 - mock allotment results,’ appearing on the left side of the webpage.

3.Key in your credentials and submit

4.Your result will be displayed on the screen. Save it for the future.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 14:53 IST

tags
more from education
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio FiberHTLS 2019Virat KohliChhichhore reviewDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanSteve SmithShahid KapoorAnti-terror lawUPSC recruitmentPriyanka ChopraChandigarh-Kochuvalli Express FireChandrayaan 2 Moon Landing
top news
    latest news
      don't miss