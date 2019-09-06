Karnataka PGCET Mock Allotment Result 2019 Declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

education

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:05 IST

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the PGCET mock allotment result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their results from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Online counselling for PGCET 2019 mock allotment was scheduled from August 31 to September 5, 2019.

The seats are allotted on the bases of merit and the preferences filled by the candidates. However, the allotments of the seats are not final as the Karnataka PGCET seat allotment result will be announced on September 7.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website.

2.Click on the link ‘PGCET 2019 - mock allotment results,’ appearing on the left side of the webpage.

3.Key in your credentials and submit

4.Your result will be displayed on the screen. Save it for the future.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 14:53 IST