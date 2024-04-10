Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: KSEAB 2nd PUC result today on karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to declare 2nd PUC or Class 12th final exam results today, April 10. The Karnataka PUC 2 result will be announced at a press conference scheduled for 10 am, after which students can download their scores from the board's website. The direct link to view scores will be activated at 11 am on karresults.nic.in. Additionally, students are also advised to check kseab.karnataka.gov.in for other information. Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 live updates. Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: KSEAB 2nd PUC result on karresults.nic.in today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the result notice, the Karnataka PUC exam was held from March 1 to 22. The examination was held in single shifts from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. This year, around 7 lakh students have appeared in the 2nd PUC examination.

To check board exam marks online, students have to login with their KSEAB registration numbers and choose the subject combination or stream name.

Here is the direct link and steps to check Karnataka PUC 2 marks:

Karnataka 2nd PUC result link (check after 11 am)

How to check Karnataka II PUC result 2024

Visit the board's result portal, karresults.nic.in. Open the PUC 2 annual examination result link. Enter your registration number and choose the subject combination. Check and download the PUC 2 result. Save a copy of the result page for later use.

Students can only check their results online today. The hard copy of the marks sheet and certificate will be sent to schools later.

Notably, the board will announce names of toppers, pass percentage, region-wise result data and other important details at the press conference of Karnataka 2nd PUC result. After that, the link to check scores will be activated on the board's website.

In 2023, the PUC 2 result in Karnataka was released on April 21. As informed by the board 7,27,923 had registered, of whom 7,25,821 were eligible to appear in the examination. As many as 7,02,067 took the test, while 23,754 remained absent. Of the total students who appeared, 5,24,209 qualified in the examination. The overall pass percentage was 74.67 per cent.