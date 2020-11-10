e-paper
Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
Home / Education / Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020 declared at kseeb.kar.nic.in, here's direct link

Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020 declared at kseeb.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link

Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020: Students who have applied for the revaluation can check their results online at kseeb.kar.nic.in.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020.
Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) revaluation result on its official website.

Students who have applied for the revaluation can check their results online at kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020.

Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020: How to check scores

1) Visit the official result website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in

2) Click on the link for the Karnataka SSLC revaluation results in top nav bar

3) Key in your registration number and date of birth on the login page and click on view your result

4) The Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout for future reference

