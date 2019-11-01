e-paper
Karnataka to get 4 new medical colleges, says deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that the Cabinet has decided to set up four new medical colleges in the state.

education Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:41 IST
Asian News International
Karnataka
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that the Cabinet has decided to set up four new medical colleges in the state.

“We are going to set up four medical colleges. They will be set up in Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapur, Yadagiri and Haveri districts of the state. Cabinet has approved the proposal of the medical colleges,” Narayan told ANI.

Meanwhile, he also said that the proposal for a medical college in Kanakapura has been cancelled.

“Kanakapura medical college stands cancelled. The state government has the right to review any proposal as long it has not been implemented. The Kanakapura college was still in the proposal stage,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Narayan said that they were trying to set up colleges at the district level. “Before going to Taluka level, we have to set up colleges at the district level. Medical colleges at Taluka level are something unheard of,” he added.

On reports of Kanakapura medical college being shifted to Chikkaballapur, Narayan said: “The medical college in Chikkaballapur has nothing to do with Kanakapura.”

Congress leader DK Shivakumar had strongly protested against the reports of state government shifting the medical college from his constituency, Kanakapura.

The previous Congress-JDS government in the state had cleared the proposal to set up a medical college in Kanakapura.

