e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kerala: Parents booked for flouting COVID rules during KEAM exam

Kerala: Parents booked for flouting COVID rules during KEAM exam

Photos and videos of people gathering outside the examination centre were circulating on social media. The police team will verify the pictures and videos from outside examination centres to identify each person.

education Updated: Jul 23, 2020 09:16 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Thiruvananthapuram
(Twitter)
         

Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case against about 600 parents of students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam, for flouting COVID-19 protocol on July 16.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy from Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, who had appeared for KEAM examination, tested positive. He wrote the examination at St Antony’s School, Valiyathura.

 

According to reports, a total of three students and one parent have tested positive among students who appeared for KEAM.

Photos and videos of people gathering outside the examination centre were circulating on social media. The police team will verify the pictures and videos from outside examination centres to identify each person.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.

tags
top news
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Grand event awaits PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple ceremony on Aug 5: Report
Grand event awaits PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple ceremony on Aug 5: Report
Over 45,000 cases in a single day push India’s Covid-19 tally to 12,38,635
Over 45,000 cases in a single day push India’s Covid-19 tally to 12,38,635
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
LIVE: MP Minister hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19
LIVE: MP Minister hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Hope it dies down’: Bill Gates on Covid-19 theory on microchips
‘Hope it dies down’: Bill Gates on Covid-19 theory on microchips
Airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Herat kill 45 including civilians, Taliban members
Airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Herat kill 45 including civilians, Taliban members
Covid: WHO hails India’s ‘bold measures’, points to capacity ‘challenge’
Covid: WHO hails India’s ‘bold measures’, points to capacity ‘challenge’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In