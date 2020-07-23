Kerala: Parents booked for flouting COVID rules during KEAM exam

education

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 09:16 IST

Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case against about 600 parents of students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam, for flouting COVID-19 protocol on July 16.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy from Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, who had appeared for KEAM examination, tested positive. He wrote the examination at St Antony’s School, Valiyathura.

Two students who attended Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) in Thiruvananthapuram tested positive for #COVID19. This is what all of us warned about, and yet the authoritarian, clueless @CMOKerala went ahead and did it anyway. A ticking time bomb. https://t.co/Ap9vYe6deA — Sobha Surendran (@SobhaBJP) July 21, 2020

According to reports, a total of three students and one parent have tested positive among students who appeared for KEAM.

Photos and videos of people gathering outside the examination centre were circulating on social media. The police team will verify the pictures and videos from outside examination centres to identify each person.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.