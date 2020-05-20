e-paper
Home / Education / Kerala SSLC and plus two exams will be conducted as per schedule, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala SSLC and plus two exams will be conducted as per schedule, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The examinations will be conducted as per the schedule from May 26 to 31.

education Updated: May 20, 2020 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file)
         

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the state government got the permission from the union government to conduct SSLC and Plus Two as per scheduled. The examinations will be conducted as per the schedule from May 26 to 31.

“Earlier there was some confusion over the central directive. Later we took it up with the Centre and now we got permission to conduct these exams as per schedule” said the CM.

Earlier today, the Kerala government decided to postpone the SSLC and Plus 2 exam to the first week of June, in view of the Ministry of Home Affairs directive that no classes or examinations will be conducted till May 31.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court also permitted the Goa government to conduct the SSC and HSSC examinations, after the Union Home Ministry also gave permission in writing for the conduct of exams during the ongoing lockdown.

