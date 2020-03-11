Kerala TET answer key 2020 released at keralapareekshabhavan.in, check here

education

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 08:53 IST

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the answer key for the Kerala Teacher’s Eligibility Test (KTET) 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections, if any, online at keralapareekshabhavan.in on or before March 17, 2020.

As per the official notification uploaded on the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan website, the exam authority has released the official answer keys for Kerala TET 2020 for all the categories.

Candidates can raise objections (if any) by providing appropriate representations on or before the deadline.

KTET Answer Key:

Category 1:

Category 2:

Category 3:

Category 4:

How to check the Kerala TET answer key:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the category link that reads, “Kerala Teacher Eligiblity Test February 2020 category”

3. KTET answer key will appear on the display screen

4. Download the answer key and take its print out for future reference.