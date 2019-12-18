e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Education / KSP civil police constable final answer keys 2019 released, here’s the direct link to download

KSP civil police constable final answer keys 2019 released, here’s the direct link to download

KSP civil police constable final answer keys 2019: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the final answer key for Civil Police Constable (CPC) Exam 2019. Candidates can download the answer keys online from the official website of Karnataka State Police.

education Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:51 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KSP CPC final answer key out
KSP CPC final answer key out(HT file)
         

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the final answer key for Civil Police Constable (CPC) Exam 2019. Candidates can download the answer keys online from the official website of Karnataka State Police.

KSP Civil Police Constable (Men and Women) Exam 2019 was held on 17 November. The provisional answer key was released on November 26 after which candidates had challenged some wrong answers. The board has considered the objections and released the revised final answer keys.

Click here for KSP final answer keys 2019

The recruitment exam was conducted to recruit a total of 2013 civil police constables in Karnataka State Police.

How to download KSP CPC final answer keys 2019

Visit the official website of KSP at ksp.gov.in

Click on the link given for application for the post of  CPC

You will be redirected to a new page, click on “Final Key Answer” link

A PDF file will open

Download Karnataka Police Civil Police Constable Final Keys PDF

tags
top news
Mamata Banerjee’s pitch on citizenship law not just aimed at minority vote
Mamata Banerjee’s pitch on citizenship law not just aimed at minority vote
‘No BJP member in Ram temple trust, donations for construction’: Amit Shah
‘No BJP member in Ram temple trust, donations for construction’: Amit Shah
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Infosys to pay California $8,00,000 over foreign workers’ visas, tax fraud
Infosys to pay California $8,00,000 over foreign workers’ visas, tax fraud
Indian-origin lawmakers take oath on Bhagwad Gita in UK’s House of Commons
Indian-origin lawmakers take oath on Bhagwad Gita in UK’s House of Commons
Bugatti Chiron Noire: The ‘affordable’ version of a $12.5 million supercar
Bugatti Chiron Noire: The ‘affordable’ version of a $12.5 million supercar
Defending totals, middle-order and spin challenges as India face WI again
Defending totals, middle-order and spin challenges as India face WI again
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News