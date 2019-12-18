KSP civil police constable final answer keys 2019 released, here’s the direct link to download

education

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:51 IST

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the final answer key for Civil Police Constable (CPC) Exam 2019. Candidates can download the answer keys online from the official website of Karnataka State Police.

KSP Civil Police Constable (Men and Women) Exam 2019 was held on 17 November. The provisional answer key was released on November 26 after which candidates had challenged some wrong answers. The board has considered the objections and released the revised final answer keys.

Click here for KSP final answer keys 2019

The recruitment exam was conducted to recruit a total of 2013 civil police constables in Karnataka State Police.

How to download KSP CPC final answer keys 2019

Visit the official website of KSP at ksp.gov.in

Click on the link given for application for the post of CPC

You will be redirected to a new page, click on “Final Key Answer” link

A PDF file will open

Download Karnataka Police Civil Police Constable Final Keys PDF