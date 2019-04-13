KVS Admissions 2019: Merit List for Class 2 to 11 released. Admission begins, check details here

KVS Admissions 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the first merit list for class 2 and onwards. Guardians of the ward can check the merit list from the KV school they have applied for.

The KVS admission process also begins today for Class 2 to 11. The admission process will be done offline. Parents will have to visit the school for admissions.

The last date for admission in Class 2 to 11 is April 20. The KVS admission formalities should be completed by April 30. The admission notice for Class 11 will be put up only after 20 days of Board result declaration.

Earlier, KVS has also released the provisional list for class 1 admission on March 26. Second list was released on April 9. KVS will release the third list if the seats are vacant on April 23. Parents should keep checking the KVS School website for regular update.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had started its registration process for Class 2 onwards (except class 11) from April 2. The registration process concluded on April 9.

Check KVS admission schedule 2019 here:

METHOD OF ADMISSION TO CLASS 2 TO 8

Admission test shall not be conducted for admission to Class II to VIII and the admission may be granted based on Priority category system (1 to 5 or 6 as the case may be). If applications are more than the number of seats, lottery system will be followed in each category including single girl child quota (Class VI Onwards).

METHOD OF ADMISSION IN CLASS IX

For admission to Class IX, an admission test shall be conducted and a merit list will be prepared for each category of priority separately. Admission shall be granted in the sequence of priority categories, in the order of merit.

(i) Admission test shall be conducted in the subjects: Hindi, English, Maths, Social Science and Science.

(ii) There will be only one paper of Admission test of 3 Hours duration & 100 marks comprising Hindi, English, Maths, Social Science & Science each of 20 marks.

(iii) Candidates must secure 33% marks in aggregate to qualify. Students belonging to SC/ST/Divyang category (PH) will be eligible for admission on securing 25% in aggregate.

Check details of method of KVS Admission 2019 here

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 10:15 IST