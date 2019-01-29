KVS PRT, TGT interview schedule, list of candidates released, check details here

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has already released the results of PRT, PGT, TGT examinations on its official website. The list of qualified candidates with their interview schedule was released on the website on Monday.

The candidates who have qualified the written examination can check the time and venue of their interview in the latest announcement issued by KVS. The interview for candidates for TGT Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Maths and Social Studies will begin on February 14 while for the PRT, the interview is scheduled on February 25.

Candidates can download their call letter of interview for the post of PGTs and TGTs (Misc. Category) from the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS exams for recruitment of PGT, TGTs and PRT category were conducted on December 22 and 23.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had released the OMR and answer keys for the recruitment exams of TGT, PGT, TGTs and PRT category were declared on January 12.

PGT-Hindi- February 11- Lucknow

PGT-Commerce- February 12- Lucknow

PGT- Physics- February 11 and 12- Gurugram

PGT Maths- February 12- Gurugram

PGT Chemistry- February 11 and 12- Bhopal

PGT Biology- February 11- Bhopal

PGT Geography- February 11- Jaipur

PGT Economics- February 11 and 12- Delhi

PGT Computer Science- February 11 and 12- Hyderabad

PGT English- February 11- Mumbai

TGT (P&HE)- February 11 and 12- Naida

TGT (A&E)- February 12 and 13- Noida

TGT (WET)- February 13 and 14- Noida

