KVS PRT, TGT interview schedule, list of candidates released, check details here
KVS Recruitment 2018: PRT, TGT, PGT results declared. Interview from February 11.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has already released the results of PRT, PGT, TGT examinations on its official website. The list of qualified candidates with their interview schedule was released on the website on Monday.
The candidates who have qualified the written examination can check the time and venue of their interview in the latest announcement issued by KVS. The interview for candidates for TGT Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Maths and Social Studies will begin on February 14 while for the PRT, the interview is scheduled on February 25.
Candidates can download their call letter of interview for the post of PGTs and TGTs (Misc. Category) from the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in
KVS exams for recruitment of PGT, TGTs and PRT category were conducted on December 22 and 23.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had released the OMR and answer keys for the recruitment exams of TGT, PGT, TGTs and PRT category were declared on January 12.
KVS PGT, TGT results 2019: Check interview schedule
PGT-Hindi- February 11- Lucknow
PGT-Commerce- February 12- Lucknow
PGT- Physics- February 11 and 12- Gurugram
PGT Maths- February 12- Gurugram
PGT Chemistry- February 11 and 12- Bhopal
PGT Biology- February 11- Bhopal
PGT Geography- February 11- Jaipur
PGT Economics- February 11 and 12- Delhi
PGT Computer Science- February 11 and 12- Hyderabad
PGT English- February 11- Mumbai
TGT (P&HE)- February 11 and 12- Naida
TGT (A&E)- February 12 and 13- Noida
TGT (WET)- February 13 and 14- Noida
Direct link for list of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of PRT in KVS against Advt. No. 14
Direct link for list of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of TGTs(Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Maths and Social Studies) in KVS against Advt. No. 14.
Direct link to download the letter of interview for the post of PGTs and TGTs (Misc. Category) in KVS on the website of KVS.(28-01-2019)
