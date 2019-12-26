LIC Assistant Mains admit card released for re- exam in Agra centre
education Updated: Dec 26, 2019 11:06 IST
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has released the admit card for assistant mains re-exam to be held in Agra centre. LIC re-exam will be held on December 29. Candidates who had appeared in Agra centre on December 22 will have to appear for a re-exam. The admit card can be download online at licinidia.in.
The last date to download the admit card is December 29.
Exam pattern: Main exam will be an objective test carrying 200 marks. The test will be online.The questions will be asked from various sections including general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and computer aptitude and Hindi language. The exam will be of 2 hours 30 minutes.
How to download Assistant Mains admit card:
Visit the official website at licindia.in
Go to careers section at the bottom of the page
Click on Recruitment of Assistant
Click on ‘Next page’ tab
Click on the link provided to download the admit card
A new page will appear
Key in your login credentials and submit
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out