Home / Education / LIC Assistant Mains admit card released for re- exam in Agra centre

LIC Assistant Mains admit card released for re- exam in Agra centre

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has released the admit card for assistant mains re-exam to be held in Agra centre. LIC re-exam will be held on December 29.

education Updated: Dec 26, 2019 11:06 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
LIC Assistant Mains admit card out
LIC Assistant Mains admit card out(LIC)
         

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has released the admit card for assistant mains re-exam to be held in Agra centre. LIC re-exam will be held on December 29. Candidates who had appeared in Agra centre on December 22 will have to appear for a re-exam. The admit card can be download online at licinidia.in.

The last date to download the admit card is December 29.

Read more: LIC Assistant Mains exam 2019 analysis: Know expected cutoff

Exam pattern: Main exam will be an objective test carrying 200 marks. The test will be online.The questions will be asked from various sections including general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and computer aptitude and Hindi language. The exam will be of 2 hours 30 minutes.

How to download Assistant Mains admit card:

Visit the official website at licindia.in

Go to careers section at the bottom of the page

Click on Recruitment of Assistant

Click on ‘Next page’ tab

Click on the link provided to download the admit card

A new page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Click here to download the admit card

